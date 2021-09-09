Preparing for Your Next ISO Review with the Ultimate Training Tracker

Training officers will tell you how grueling and time-consuming an ISO audit can be. Struggling to piece together spreadsheets, searching for records, and deciphering what training meets what requirements can cause massive headaches. Fortunately, Vector Solutions offers a better way for tracking training and reporting ISO training hours with its ISO Training Tracker. This powerful digital recordkeeping system automatically delivers accredited online training courses and activities, tracks completions, and creates a detailed report structured for ISO.
Join Vector Solutions’ Robbi King as he will share best practices and explain how Vector Solutions’ ISO Training Tracker simplifies ISO recordkeeping to ensure your training is right on par with ISO’s requirements.
Presented By:
Sponsored By: Vector Solutions
Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for public safety agencies through its TargetSolutions brand. Vector Solutions offers industry-focused, innovative products to solve its clients’ needs, helping them improve outcomes, optimize performance and reduce risk. Vector Solutions delivers state-of-the-art training and performance solutions, including TargetSolutions Check It™ and TargetSolutions Scheduling™. Vector Solutions is unifying all of its brands, including TargetSolutions, RedVector and Safe Schools, under the Vector Solutions name, bringing additional resources and innovative new solutions to help our customers achieve the operational readiness that’s critical to success. And while all of our brands’ names are becoming Vector Solutions, what won’t change is our industry focus and our unwavering commitment to serving you. Our customers will still receive the same great products and solutions; subject matter focus and expertise; world-class, high-touch service; and, the resources and technology know-how of Vector.
Please visit us at: www.vectorsolutions.com