A Technology-Based Approach to Preplanning Your Community for the Wildland Event

Preplan your community for a wildland fire: identify target hazards, accurately create an incident action plan, and create an overall strategy for the local fire department and responding agencies to follow, ensuring their involvement with hazard mitigation techniques. Discussion will include formulating good solid public education using modern technology and flipped classroom techniques; engaging customers in being good stewards of the community; strategies for structure protection teams based on the community or subdivision hazard mitigation; and incorporating modern technology for crew tracking, preplanning, and structure triage.

Presented By: