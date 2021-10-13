Rapid Intervention: Don’t Just Stand There

This Webcast, presented by Captain (Ret.) Art Bloomer, Kearny (NJ) Fire Department, analyzes the current training on rescuing down firefighters from a more proactive viewpoint. Included are tasks that can be accomplished by the rapid intervention team (RIT) to “soften up” not just the structure but also the entire scene so that we can access the structure in a more rapid fashion to rescue the firefighter. The concept of calling for “enough” RIT members to be able to react more quickly and cover more areas in the structure as quickly as possible is reviewed, as is having RIT assets at other types of incidents such as hazmat, technical rescue, and training sessions.
Presented By:
Sponsored By: TenCate Protective Fabrics
As a leading global producer of protective fabrics, TenCate Protective Fabrics enables millions of people worldwide to be great at what they do. Generations of professionals in industry, fire service, healthcare, military and police rely on our fabrics for safety, comfort and confidence. From the harshest working conditions to the welcoming sight of home, we recognize that the people we’re protecting are unique individuals whose lives extend beyond work. Supporting their evolving needs, our innovations lead the way in user-centered design, technology and sustainability. This ideology drives us to carry on our 300-year-old manufacturing tradition as we continue to design, develop and produce fabrics that bring out the best in professionals – in work, as well as in life.
Learn more at TenCateFabrics.com.