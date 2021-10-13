Rapid Intervention: Don’t Just Stand There

This Webcast, presented by Captain (Ret.) Art Bloomer, Kearny (NJ) Fire Department, analyzes the current training on rescuing down firefighters from a more proactive viewpoint. Included are tasks that can be accomplished by the rapid intervention team (RIT) to “soften up” not just the structure but also the entire scene so that we can access the structure in a more rapid fashion to rescue the firefighter. The concept of calling for “enough” RIT members to be able to react more quickly and cover more areas in the structure as quickly as possible is reviewed, as is having RIT assets at other types of incidents such as hazmat, technical rescue, and training sessions.

