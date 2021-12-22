The Art of High-Rise Building Intelligence and Battle Plans

It is important to adopt a “know before you go” mentality and perform building recon–gathering critical information to develop a more informed decision-based “battle plan” for the fireground. The focus of this Webcast is the creation of such a plan. A SMART fireground practice is to leverage the data into three manageable Quick Access Plan levels for a response. A building battle plan for the incident commander is composed of a separate overall plan for operations and activities within a high-rise building as well as a fire/all-hazard incident exterior to the building. Leveraging fire company building intelligence into a department legacy database will support current and future response challenges.

