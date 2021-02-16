What Lessons Has EMS Learned from the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Fire Engineering Staff
  -

Please join Jonathan Washko and Matt Zavadsky as they discuss what we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus has changed EMS forever – from our role in the communities we serve, how we care for our workforce and in our approach to patient care. Both presenters offer realistic, humorous and controversial discussion that will help you understand how we can shape the future of EMS delivery in a positive way.

Presented By:

