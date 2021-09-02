Your Last Breath: Strategies for Success

What if you were trapped inside the building at a structural fire, approaching your cylinder’s maximum operational time, and soon would be on your last breath? Instead of draining 100 percent of the air reserve with your last breath, what if you could last 15 to 30 minutes longer? Wouldn’t you want that chance for survival? It is possible to stretch your air supply 25 to 50 percent, and you can learn how to do it in this webcast.
It’s all about a consistent strategy of breathing control that can help you on the way to an emergency, on scene, on air during interior operations, and when you are going back home to recover. This webcast shares five essential methods of breathing and concludes with learning tools you can take back home and practice for high-risk scenarios. You will learn solutions compiled from multiple training drills, how to change your natural breathing cycle, and about smartphone apps that help change your respiration pattern.
Presented By:
Sponsored By: Bauer Compressors, Inc.
