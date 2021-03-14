Brush Fire Shuts Garden State Parkway in NJ

Firefighters battled a large brush fire Sunday afternoon that closed the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey, according to reports.

Point Pleasant (NJ) Fire Department Station 75 reported on its Facebook page that the agency was assisting in a large, multi-jurisdictional response to a forest fire actively burning in the area of the Lakewood Industrial Complex and areas of Brick Township. The Garden State Parkway, one of the state’s major roadways, was closed in both directions in the area, as were several other roadways. Several structure fires were also reported.

As of 5:30 p.m. the brush fire had spread to around 75 acres, according to a report from WPIX 11, with fire officials anticipating that the fire had the potential to continue to grow.

The region was dealing with high wind conditions and low humidity, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for the area.

WABC reported that a hundred residents had fled.