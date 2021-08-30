Crews Work to Build Containment Line Around Chaparral Fire

#ChaparralFire 🎥 Thank you, Cy Phenice for this powerful video clip of the fire conditions yesterday. pic.twitter.com/kS7VTDSiGL — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 29, 2021

Evacuation orders remained in place Sunday as about 200 firefighters continued to battle a fire that scorched about 1,500 acres near the boundary of San Diego and Riverside counties.

The Chaparral fire started about 12:40 p.m. Saturday off the intersection of Tejana and Cleveland Forest roads, in an area north of De Luz in northern San Diego County, and spread northeast toward Riverside County.

Two structures were destroyed and a U.S. Forest Service firefighter suffered minor injuries.

By Sunday night, the fire was 13 percent contained. Six helicopters made water drops and three air tankers dropped retardant as firefighters in steep terrain worked to build the containment line around the fire, which burned mostly within the Cleveland National Forest, Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

“Our crews are making good progress,” he said.

He said a federal fire management crew was brought in Sunday to free up local teams.

Residents in nearly 60 homes remained under evacuation orders in an area just southwest of La Cresta. Of those homes, a dozen are located in San Diego County, Shoots said.

Another 313 homes, all of them in Riverside County, were under an evacuation warning, Shoots said.

Shoots said he expected the orders to remain in place through Monday.

The Red Cross set up a shelter for evacuees at Murrieta High School. Animal Friends of the Valley in Wildomar offered to take in small animals, and the San Jacinto Animal Shelter was on hand to take in large animals, officials said.

