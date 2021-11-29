Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park in NC Has Burned 180 Acres

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters in North Carolina are working to put out a fire in Pilot Mountain State Park that has already burned 180 acres.

The North Carolina State Parks and Recreation Department said the park is closed and likely will be all week.

State officials are asking people to stay away from the area and to refrain from using drones because they may interfere with firefighting aircraft.

The park is located northwest of Winston-Salem and is known for its iconic knob that rises about 1,500 feet above the surrounding terrain.

FOX 8 reports that calls about the fire first came in around 6 p.m. on Saturday. The blaze is in the area of the Three Bear Gully Trail.

All contents © copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.