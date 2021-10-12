Firefighter Hospitalized After Being Struck by Rolling Rock at CA Wildfire

Larry Valenzuela

The Fresno Bee

(MCT)

Oct. 11—A firefighter working at the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park was hospitalized after they were struck by a rolling rock in Atwell Grove on Monday.

According to KNP Complex officials, the victim was a hand crew member working in the grove, which sits of Mineral King Road just west of Silver City.

The firefighter was examined by medics at the scene and taken to a hospital in Visalia.

“The patient has made contact with their family members and is currently in stable condition,” fire officials said Monday afternoon.

The KNP Complex in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park and Sequoia National Forest was started by lighting Sept. 10 and has since burned around 87,468 acres with containment at 30%.

Fire officials said a rainstorm on Friday aided the efforts and a low pressure system moving in Monday brought in a chance of more light rain or snow flurries at higher elevations.

