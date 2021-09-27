Firefighters Contain Overnight Wildfire Near Boulder’s NIST

We are currently on scene of a small Wildland fire in the 300 block of Broadway on the west side of the NIST property. Fire is 2.5 acres in size & contained but not yet controlled. No structures are immediately threatened. @boulderosmp has closed 4 Pines Trail 1/2 #boulder pic.twitter.com/78oQZZIQs3 — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) September 26, 2021

Sep. 26—Firefighters contained a small wildfire overnight that was first reported at about 12:35 a.m. Sunday near Boulder’s Third Flatiron.

Firefighters located the 2.5 acre fire close to the National Institute of Standards and Technology at 325 Broadway in Boulder, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. No structures were threatened and only grass and a few trees were burned. No injuries were reported.

While the fire isn’t spreading, firefighters plan to continue to monitor for hotspots, according to the sheriff’s office. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Responding agencies included Boulder Fire-Rescue, Boulder Rural Fire Department, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Mountain Parks and Open Space, Mountain View Fire and Rescue and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

