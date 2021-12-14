Five Homes, 14 Barns Destroyed in OK Wildfire

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — A wildfire that forced evacuations in rural southwestern Oklahoma last week destroyed five homes, 14 barns and nine vehicles, officials said Monday.

Three of the burned homes were unoccupied, said Comanche County Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Hawkins.

The fire, which started Friday, burned about 2.3 square miles (6 square kilometers) just east of Lawton, Hawkins said. As the fire burned Friday, winds gusted to 25 mph (40 kph) in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire was 95 percent contained by Friday evening and 100 percent contained Monday, she said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About 1,310 residents were evacuated from around the community of Pumpkin Center, Hawkins said. More than 130 people from over 30 agencies helped combat the fire.