Forestry: 24 Wildfires Burning Across AL

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Wildfires have burned more than 2,300 acres of land across Alabama in recent days, forestry officials said Monday as firefighters battled two dozen fires statewide.

Fire charred 560 acres in St. Clair County, and two 400-acre fires burned in Cullman and Cherokee counties, according to a statement by the Alabama Forestry Commission. Another fire burned 200 acres in Escambia County.

No significant rain is forecast for the rest of the week, so anyone burning debris or starting any outdoor fire needs to be careful, the agency said.

“Although no burn restrictions have been issued, the Forestry Commission encourages everyone to be very cautious until conditions improve,” State Forester Rick Oates said.