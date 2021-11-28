Honolulu (HI) Firefighters Battle Wildfire

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Nov. 27—UPDATE 10 :30 P.M.

The Honolulu Fire Department has suspended its effort to put out the Kalihi brush fire because of darkness.

In a news release Friday night, HFD said the fire burned about four acres but reported no injuries and no damage to nearby homes. No homes needed to be evacuated.

HFD arrived at 12 :15 p.m. and began fighting the “large scale, rapidly spreading ” fire that it also described as “stubborn ” and driven by wind.

At around 6 :30 p.m., after five hours of fighting the fire, HFD reported that it was 50 % contained.

Firefighters were able to provide air assistance using two helicopters, and others ran hoses up the hills to fight the fire.

Fort Shafter Army Police and HFD will monitor the area for flare-ups.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Honolulu firefighters are fighting a wildfire in Kalihi at Kalena Drive and Alu Street, in the area mauka of Kalihi Valley Homes.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call around noon Friday reporting “smoke and flames, ” and 12 units, staffed with about 34 personnel, responded.

Smoke, along with a visible flames, could be seen on the hills from Likelike Highway this afternoon. Two HFD helicopters carried water from the nearby pool at Kalihi Valley District Park to douse the fire. Roughly one quarter of a mile of the hillside was burning.

Multiple hot spots continued to be observed on the hillside after dark tonight.

