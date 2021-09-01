How Caldor Fire Became Tahoe’s Worst-Case Scenario

Julie Brown

Aug. 31—Impossible is not a word scientists like to use in this day and age of the climate crisis. Still, two weeks ago, many people who study wildfires in California thought the odds of the Caldor Fire reaching the Lake Tahoe basin were slim, if not unlikely.

On Monday, the unlikely happened. Again.

The Caldor Fire spilled off the edge of Echo Summit, casting embers into communities that lie on the perimeter of the Lake Tahoe basin. Thousands of local residents live in the neighborhoods of Christmas Valley and Meyers, though evacuation orders had already vacated people from the area. As the fire ran down the valley, erupting in the crowns of giant trees, embers flew as far as a three-quarters of a mile downwind. Flames hop-scotched ahead and jumped over Highway 89, starting another spot fire that has since raced northeast, into the Lake Tahoe Basin. Miraculously, as of Tuesday morning, it seemed as if the fire had spared many homes in Christmas Valley and Meyers, even though walls of flames are burning on both sides of the valley.

Again and again, fire scientists have commented on the extreme and unprecedented behavior on display in the Caldor Fire, which was elevated last week to the No. 1 priority in the country. Since then, several thousand firefighters have arrived, along with engines, bulldozers and helicopters, and yet containment has evaded fire crews. Cal Fire reported 19% containment on the Caldor Fire going into last weekend. But then the winds flared up and took back some of the progress firefighters had made. The fire is 16% contained, as of Tuesday.

“Historically, we’ve used terms such as ‘anomaly,’ ‘unprecedented’ or ‘extreme’ to describe the wildfires we have seen burn throughout the state over the past 10 to 20 years,” said Chris Anthony, who represented Cal Fire at a briefing on the Caldor Fire on Monday, standing in front of South Lake Tahoe Airport. “These terms are no longer appropriate, given the clear trends associated with drought, a changing climate and unresilient forest stands.”

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, said the Caldor Fire’s intensity is equally the product of the climate crisis and a century of fire suppression.

“It’s those two things together that are modifying the background burning conditions,” Swain said. “Not subtly. Not by a small amount. But by a very large increment.”

Winds are also influencing the Caldor Fire, and what the wind does in the next 36 hours will likely determine the fate of South Lake Tahoe. Southwesterly winds blowing 35 mph, with gusts up to 40 or 50 mph, pushed the fire into the Lake Tahoe basin.

But the reasons why the Caldor Fire is burning so intensely are more complex, Swain said. The day-to-day weather forecast has been challenging for firefighters, he noted. Steep terrain has also complicated fire-suppression efforts. But the winds that pushed the Caldor Fire into Lake Tahoe haven’t been on par with the excessive and overwhelming wind events that have accompanied California’s most infamous and severe wildfires, like the 2018 Camp Fire.

“It’s been warm and breezy and dry. It’s also August. That’s not unheard of,” Swain said. “What is unheard of is the degree of vegetation dryness going into this summer and the amount of heat we’ve had previously this summer.”

Swain said that extremely dry, hot weather and changes in climate have been priming the forest for wildfire for months, or even years. It’s the drought. It’s the heat waves. It’s the absence of precipitation. It’s the hot, dry nights. It’s the shorter winters and longer fire seasons. All of that added up has manifested a wildfire as ferocious and difficult to contain as the Caldor Fire. And now it’s threatening the homes of tens of thousands of people who live in Meyers and South Lake Tahoe.

“It’s the character of the fire that’s really important,” Swain said. “The [Caldor] Fire is burning at a high intensity, and by that I literally mean it’s burning with a higher temperature. The flames are physically longer. The vegetation is much more receptive to spottings. This fire has been spotting like crazy.”

Before this summer, no wildfire in California’s recorded history had ever run up and over the crest of the Sierra Nevada. Now, two fires have achieved that grim milestone, both in the past month. Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said the Dixie Fire was the first to run across the crest. And Monday, the Caldor Fire did the same when it breached Echo Summit.

Caldor Fire enters the Tahoe Basin

Around 2006, Crystal A. Kolden, a pyrogeographer who now works at UC Merced, did some modeling to see how a fire might behave inside the Tahoe basin.

“I think people had this idea in their heads that it would be like, you know, when you flush the toilet and it goes around the bowl,” Kolden said. “That there would just be this massive fire that would sweep around the entire lake.”

A wildfire probably won’t swallow the basin whole, in one large race around the lake, according to the fire models that Kolden ran.

The biggest fire her modeling created was about 10,000 acres. But that was some 15 years ago, and Kolden said the fire models are outdated.

The worst-case scenarios have already happened, she said. The Caldor Fire has already burned more than 190,000 acres. The models also cannot account for the record-breaking conditions that are driving so much of the intensity in wildfires today. For example, one of the factors she enters into the fire model is fuel moisture. She’s seen fuel moistures that go below the lowest threshold the model allows. “So we can’t put in the observed number because there’s this artificial threshold that allows the models to run,” Kolden said. “And it’s kind of nuts, because it was not developed for these sorts of conditions.”

Given that the modeling for a wildfire in Tahoe is outdated, Kolden said fire still behaves differently in the Lake Tahoe basin than it does on the western or eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada.

For one, the lake is too big for the fire to spot across it. Lake Tahoe is 12 miles wide and 22 miles long.

Second, Kolden echoed Swain when she said that the Tahoe basin doesn’t have the same large-scale wind events that are typically seen for extreme wildfires in California. Instead, those 60 mph wind gusts tend to blow right over the crest of the Sierra and across the top of the Tahoe basin. Winds still gust inside the basin, but they are more erratic than they are a consistent driving force.

Winds in the Tahoe basin are also localized and defined by the terrain. Gusts may run down canyons on the west shore and blow out onto the lake, or a southwestern wind may blow north. The latter is the kind of wind that’s impacting the Caldor Fire this week.

“Even with minor winds, in a place like Tahoe with complex topography and daytime heating, nighttime cooling, we always have upslope-downslope breezes, every single day,” Kolden said. “So the wind will be a big determinant and honestly, that’s what a lot of us are watching to see if this gets into Meyers and South Lake Tahoe, and really becomes an urban conflagration.”

The other thing that concerns Kolden about the Caldor Fire is what’s happening at night. Tahoe is used to cooler nights that create an inversion in the basin and cast moisture into the air. She calls it “relative humidity.” Nighttime is when fires are supposed to calm down, giving firefighters a window to put a line break in and make progress on containment. But lately, nights have been burning hot in the Caldor Fire.

“That is the thing that has changed so much,” Kolden said. “So many of these fires are burning really, really actively at night because that relative humidity is not recovering. And when the relative humidity doesn’t recover, the fine fuels — the grasses, the little tiny twigs, the pine needles, all those things that really help carry that fire — those don’t increase in their fuel moisture at all. They just stay really, really dry. And so they can actively feed the fire all night long.”

What comes next

Tuesday and Wednesday are crucial days that will likely determine the fate of South Lake Tahoe. A red-flag warning is posted through 11 p.m. Wednesday. And as of midday Tuesday, flames were burning through the forest above the city of South Lake Tahoe, about three-quarters of a mile from the homes on Pioneer Trail.

The best-case scenario, said Kolden and Swain, is that the fire continues to push east, through the forest. That will burn up all the fuels that surround the neighborhoods, and might even provide a buffer if the fire were to veer back on itself in the future.

The worst-case scenario is that winds push the fire north, directly into the city of South Lake Tahoe.

“People have worked really, really hard over the years in South Lake,” Kolden said. She’s a former wildland firefighter who was based 20 years ago at the fire station in Grizzly Flats; the same fire station that burned to ashes in the first surge of the Caldor Fire two weeks ago. “I think that will help tremendously with trying to protect homes and making it safe for firefighters, but when the wind really kicks up, there’s just only so much that firefighters can do.”

Swain called South Tahoe the nightmare of the Wildland Urban Interface, or WUI, which is what experts call neighborhoods that overlap with dense forested regions. Tahoe is the epitome of the WUI.

“There’s just so much vegetation sandwiched into so many homes, not a lot of clearance,” he said.

Swain is crossing his fingers that the winds won’t push the flames into the middle of those neighborhoods.

“But right now, the forecast is pretty concerning for this afternoon, and it really could push this fire toward Pioneer Trail and a lot of populated areas,” Swain said.

Looking at the vulnerability of the West Shore of Lake Tahoe, both Swain and Kolden said it’s possible the fire could make a run to the north from Meyers, which would lead directly to the Angora Fire scar. From there, it could keep pushing up the West Shore, toward Emerald Bay, Meeks Bay and Tahoma. Many residents in this part of the lake are hoping Desolation Wilderness — an expanse of 64,000 acres between Echo Lake and the West Shore — will be a granite fortress that guards them from the Caldor Fire.

“The West Shore is really interesting to watch how this fire has been moving,” Kolden said, “because two weeks ago, I didn’t think that it would actually be able to crest over Echo Summit. Which it did yesterday.”

Swain said the Caldor Fire will likely burn for weeks, if not months, until it snows. September, unfortunately, looks like it will continue the same trend of 2021: drier and warmer than normal. That’s the direction climate change is pushing in California.

