NC Officials: Wildfire Near Grandfather Mountain Doubles in Size

Mark Price

The Charlotte Observer

(MCT)

A wildfire discovered south of Grandfather Mountain on Christmas Eve has doubled in size to 700 acres in the past day, the U.S. Forest Service reported Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The “low intensity fire” originated 10 miles southeast of Linville, in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area. It is only 20% contained, according to forest service officials in the Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County.

“The fire is expected to continue to grow within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until significant rain is received. No homes or structures are threatened,” the forest service said in a release.

“The cause of the Lost Cove Fire remains under investigation.”

The fire is far enough from Grandfather Mountain State Park not to impact its operations, and it remains open to the public, officials said.

However, visitors are being told to avoid the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area and multiple hiking trails are closed, including: “the Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263), Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272), Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262) and the Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261).”

Sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail between Roseboro and Pineola Roads are also closed.

The fire was discovered Christmas Eve, “near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area.” It has been moving downhill in the past four days, going south and east along a ridge, officials said.

It covered 350 acres on Monday, officials said. The jump in size is credited in part to better mapping.

“Firefighting efforts thus far have focused on securing the fireline on the northwest side of the fire to protect private property near the Roseboro community,” the forest service said.

“Higher humidity conditions have moderated fire behavior, and the fire is primarily burning through leaf litter at low to moderate intensities.”

Eighteen U.S. Forest Service firefighters are working with fire departments from Collettsville and Linville to control the fire.

©2021 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.