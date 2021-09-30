Photos: CA Firefighters Battle Lake Pyramid Brush Fire

Rick McClure shared some photos of firefighters operating at a recent brush fire in California.

Firefighters from Los Angeles County (CA) Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service (USFS), and a City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department copter were able to hold a vegetation fire to 255 acres. The fire was caused by a tractor-trailer that caught fire on the northbound 5 Freeway at the Vista del Lago offramp.

The fire quickly spread to the brush covered hillside and ran up the mountain. The northbound side of the four-lane freeway was backed up for about five miles. No injuries were reported. This was the Emigrant Fire and was all in USFS land.

