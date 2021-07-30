President Biden to Meet with Western Governors on Wildfires

Hillary Borrud

oregonlive.com

(MCT)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to meet virtually Friday with Gov. Kate Brown and other western states governors to hear about the impacts of the 2021 wildfire season and discuss ways to improve wildfire prevention and response, according to the White House.

On Wednesday, Brown visited the Bootleg fire in southern Oregon, currently the largest wildfire in the country. The governor said the state needs to modernize its firefighting practices and a plan passed by the Legislature, Senate Bill 762, will help Oregon move in that direction.

Lawmakers also approved $150 million for the state to respond to natural disasters such as wildfires during the recent five-month session, plus millions of dollars more for 2020 wildfire recovery projects and ongoing wildfire protection efforts including funding for firefighter apprentices.

Other governors expected to join the Friday virtual meeting with the president and vice president are Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, Gov. Brad Little of Idaho, Gov. Greg Gianforte of Montana, Gov. Mark Gordon of Wyoming, and Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

— Hillary Borrud; hborrud@oregonian.com; @hborrud

Subscribe to Oregonian/OregonLive newsletters and podcasts for the latest news and top stories.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit oregonlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.