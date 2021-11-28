Talladega Forest (AL) Wildfires 90% Contained, Trails Reopen

BRENT, Ala. (AP) — Two separate wildfires burning in the Talladega National Forest are over 90 percent contained as of Friday and trails will reopen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Federal officials said conditions are safe to reopen trails on Saturday in the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha Wilderness and Cheaha State Park. Fire crews continue mop up and rehabilitation activities at the “Duck Nest” and “Fall Branch” wildfires.

Officials cautioned that the public should be careful while in the area.

The “Fall Branch” wildfire involved an area of 735 acres (297 hectares). The “Duck Nest” wildfire involved 370 acres (149 hectares).