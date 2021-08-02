Wildfire Kills Two Turkish Firefighters

Two firefighters died battling a wildfire over the weekend the, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry reported, according to CNN and other media.

The Ministry did not say how the two firefighters were killed, which so far has claimed the lives of several others and forced many villagers to flee their homes and abandoned their livestock.

There are several massive wildfires are burning near Turkey’s beaches for the six day as planes from the European Union prepare to arrive with water.

Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister said 119 fires that broke out in 32 provinces since Wednesday have been extinguished. Crews were still working seven other fires.